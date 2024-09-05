Legal Action
J·Sep 05, 2024, 11:46 am
CBSE conducts surprise inspection across 27 schools in Delhi, Rajasthan; exposes "dummy" enrollments
J·May 07, 2024, 01:01 pm
Woman booked for stabbing niece with beer bottle in Navi Mumbai
J·May 01, 2024, 08:01 am
Application in SC seeking medical expert panel to examine Covishield vaccine side effects
J·Mar 18, 2024, 09:42 am
3 more held for attack on international students offering namaz in Gujarat
J·Feb 06, 2024, 10:54 am
ED mulls legal action against AAP leader Atishi over "false allegations", say sources
J·Jan 14, 2024, 08:29 am
Seven Individuals Booked for Marrying Off 15-year-old Girl in Indore District
J·Sep 28, 2023, 03:47 am
Charge sheet filed against ex-BSP minister for announcing reward on Danish cartoonist
J·Sep 26, 2023, 12:52 pm
Punjab: Arrest warrant issued against BJP's Manpreet Badal in corruption case
J·Sep 25, 2023, 01:30 pm
Punjab: Vigilance registers case against former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, three arrested
J·Sep 23, 2023, 11:48 am
2 held for assaulting showroom staff for delay in iPhone delivery
J·Sep 22, 2023, 06:36 am
Hate speech: K'taka Police file case against Sri Rama Sena founder
J·Sep 22, 2023, 06:22 am
One accused killed, two arrested in UP woman constable assault case
J·Sep 22, 2023, 06:16 am
Four booked for hate post against Sunnis in UP
J·Sep 22, 2023, 06:01 am
CBI arrests ASI staffer while accepting bribe in UP
J·Sep 21, 2023, 11:19 am
Another Assam government employee held for corruption in 24 hours
J·Sep 21, 2023, 08:03 am
NIT Silchar student death: Father to lodge FIR against institute
