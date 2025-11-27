Bihar: Minor boy found dead inside police station in Nawada

Patna, Nov 27 (IANS) A minor boy lost his life while in police custody at a police station in Bihar’s Nawada district on Thursday, triggering widespread unrest in the area.

The incident took place at the Kashichak police station, where Sunny Kumar, a 16-year-old resident of Bauri village and son of Ashok Pandit, was found dead inside the police station lock-up during custody.

Following the news, villagers gathered at Bauri Hospital, where the body was taken for a post-mortem, and launched a strong protest.

They seized two police vehicles and created a massive uproar, alleging that Sunny lost his life due to police torture in custody.

Family members of the victim claimed that Sunny had an affair with the sister of a police constable, which allegedly led to his detention.

They further accused police officials of torturing him, resulting in his death. The family has demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against the police personnel involved.

DSP Rakesh Kumar Bhaskar stated that the minor had been arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with a love affair case and brought to the police station.

On Thursday, the police received information that he had become unconscious inside the lock-up. When the police personnel checked him, he was found dead.

“Any allegations made by the family will be investigated impartially, and appropriate action will be taken. CCTV footage installed at the police station will be thoroughly examined, and legal action will follow based on the findings,” Bhaskar said.

He added that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family is mourning the incident and continues to demand justice.

“We have sent the dead body for the post-mortem and are waiting for its report. It will clarify the actual cause of death. We are also questioning the police personnel present in the police station. The Station House Officer of the police station has been asked to submit a report before the district police,” Bhasker said.

--IANS

ajk/dan