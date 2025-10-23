Odisha: Congress files complaint over defamatory videos targeting OPCC chief, his son

Bhubaneswar, Oct 23 (IANS) The Opposition Congress Party on Thursday filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha seeking stringent action against a web portal, its editor, his associate and social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, etc for telecasting abusive and defamatory contents against the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das and his son Sagar Charana Das.

As per the complaint filed by OPCC, the web portal, namely "Focus Plus”, whose office situated at Soubhagya Nagar, under Khandagiri police limits in Bhubaneswar, from October 15, has been indulged in telecasting false, fabricated and baseless news items against OPCC president Das and against his son through media platforms, namely "Youtube and "Facebook without any reasonable cause and valid ground.

The web portal has allegedly termed Das as ‘Dalal’ or middleman and accused him of selling the Congress party to its opponents.

The Congress party, in its complaint, further claimed that the editor of the web portal, in a video, also reportedly accused Das, ‘looting’ Rs 60 crore in the name of Kalahandi’s development and accumulated properties in Chhattisgarh.

The editor of the above web portal, in connivance with one of his key aides, had telecast more than ten numbers of abusive and derogatory news videos through YouTube and Facebook, which are highly objectionable in nature.

The Web portal in the said videos also reportedly alleged that Das has sold party tickets in Telangana state assembly elections in 2023, and he is enjoying a lavish lifestyle by booking three rooms in Hotel Mayfair throughout the year.

Terming the allegations made in the news items as fabricated, laughable, and shocking, the Congress party alleged that the spotless image of the OPCC president, his son, and the party has been tarnished due to these videos.

The party also claimed that such ‘irrational’ and ‘illegal accusations’ telecast on social media platforms have been affecting the winning possibility of Congress candidates in the ensuing Nuapada bypolls, scheduled to be held on November 11.

“Lastly, we request your urgent intervention to take appropriate legal action against the above-noted persons and have the abusive content removed. We are available to provide any further information required for your investigation. We look forward to your prompt response and appropriate action,” demanded the party in the complaint.

--IANS

gyan/dan