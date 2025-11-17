Bengal Guv threatens legal action against Kalyan Banerjee after nothing surfaces post combing op within Raj Bhavan (2nd ld)

Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) West Bengal Governor on Monday evening threatened strong legal action against four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee over the latter’s comments that arms and ammunition were distributed from Raj Bhavan to BJP-backed goons.

Following the insistence of the Governor, a joint search and combing operation was conducted by Kolkata Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) within the Raj Bhavan premises in Central Kolkata on Monday afternoon.

After nothing surfaced following the search and combing operations, the Governor interacted with the media and threatened strong action against Kalyan Banerjee as per legal provision for his “baseless allegations” which reportedly tarnished the profile of the chair of Governor.

“Floating baseless allegations against the Governor had become a trend in West Bengal. It is perceived that no action will be taken against anyone who makes such baseless allegations. But now I have decided to take strong action against such baseless allegations.. In case the allegation was totally baseless. Hence, steps under existing legal provisions will be taken in this case as well,” the Governor said.

When specifically asked whether his office will seek the intervention of the Lok Sabha secretariat in the matter, since Kalyan Banerjee is an MP, the Governor said that all necessary actions will be initiated at the right time.

However, he did not specify whether he had a discussion with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the matter. “Any conversation between me and my constitutional colleague should be kept confidential,” the Governor said.

On Saturday, while interacting with the media persons, Kalyan Banerjee alleged that the Raj Bhavan was giving shelter to “criminals” of the BJP.

The Trinamool MP also claimed that the Governor should first stop giving shelter to criminals and distributing arms and ammunition to them to kill Trinamool Congress workers. “As long as an incompetent Governor like you remains, as long as a BJP-servant Governor remains, you will never see anything good happening in West Bengal,” Kalyan Banerjee said on Saturday.

--IANS

src/rad