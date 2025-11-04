Licenses of 3 Kerala taxi drivers who harassed female tourist to be cancelled

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (IANS) The Kerala government has launched stern action after three taxi drivers in Munnar allegedly harassed a woman tourist from Mumbai for using an online cab service.

Following widespread public outrage and a viral social media post by the victim, Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar on Tuesday ordered the immediate cancellation of the licenses of the three drivers arrested in the case.

“The licenses of the drivers involved will be cancelled without delay. Such hooliganism cannot be tolerated in a progressive state like Kerala,” the Minister said.

He added that the government stands with law-abiding workers, including those driving online cabs, but will act firmly against anyone engaging in intimidation or unlawful practices.

“Uber is not banned in Kerala or anywhere in India. The issue in Munnar was not about livelihood, it was about lawlessness,” he remarked.

The victim, identified as Janhvi, an assistant professor from Mumbai, shared a video on social media detailing how she and her friends were threatened by a group of local taxi drivers while visiting Munnar in the last week of October.

The group, which had travelled through Kochi and Alappuzha using an online taxi, was stopped by unionised local drivers claiming that online cabs were not permitted in Munnar.

When Janhvi sought help from the police, she alleged that officers also sided with the drivers instead of intervening.

After her post went viral, the government swiftly responded. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas intervened, leading to immediate departmental action.

Two police officials -- Grade Sub-Inspector George Kurian and Assistant Sub-Inspector Saju Paulose -- were suspended for failing to assist the tourist and allegedly supporting the local drivers.

Three taxi drivers, P. Vijayakumar (40), K. Vinayakan, and A. Aneesh Kumar (40), were arrested on charges of wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation but were later released on station bail.

The Transport Department has initiated steps to cancel the licenses of the drivers as directed by the minister. Ganesh Kumar warned that similar incidents in the future would invite severe repercussions, saying, “No one will be allowed to damage Kerala’s image as a safe and welcoming tourism destination”.

