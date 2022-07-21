    Menu
    UP Minister Who Resigned Says He Will Continue In Office

    The Hawk
    July21/ 2022

    Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Dinesh Khatik, who had created a furore on Wednesday by sending his resignation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said on Thursday that he would continue working as before.

    In a definite climbdown after meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's residence on Thursday, Khatik said that he has placed all his issues before the CM and he is confident that the same would be addressed.

    State Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was also present during the meeting.

    Khatik refused to say anything about his resignation being withdrawn, but said that the state government is working on a zero-tolerance policy against crime and corruption which he supports fully. The minister had posted his resignation on social media on Wednesday, alleging that he was not being allowed to work and officials were not giving him respect. —IANS

    States & UTs
