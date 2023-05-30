UP Girl Critically Injured In Pitbull Attack

Meerut: An eight-year-old girl was critically injured after she was attacked by a pitbull dog in Meerut district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Vaishno Dham Colony, located in the Kankarkheda Police Station area of the city. The victim, identified as Varnika, was riding a bicycle with her sister outside her house at the time of the incident. The girl fell off her bicycle when the dog attacked her. Subsequently, it inflicted severe injuries on her by biting and clawing at her. The unconscious girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while the other children ran away upon seeing the dog. Residents of the colony have lodged a complaint with the police, demanding swift action. Circle Officer, Abhishek Patel, said that based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered, and preliminary legal action is being taken. —IANS