UP Budget To Be Introduced On May 26: Adityanath

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 will be introduced on May 26, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

UP chief minister addressed the media before the first session of the 18th UP Assembly in Lucknow and welcomed all the elected members. "The first session of the 18th UP Assembly is starting today. I welcome all the elected members. The state budget for 2022-23 will be introduced on May 26. Govt is prepared to discuss the issues which will be raised by members of the Assembly," Yogi said. Just hours after the session commenced, Samajwadi Party MLAs protested inside the State Assembly against the state government over various issues. —ANI