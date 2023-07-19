UP's Bulandshahr house collapse kills two, injures 13

Bulandshahr: On Wednesday in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pardesh, the lintel of a house under construction collapsed, burying 15 people, including five children from the same family.

The incident occurred in the Mawai area near the Narsena police station.

Thirteen people have been rescued, and two died from their injuries. Kuldeep and Dharmendra are the names of the deceased.

Those who suffered serious injuries were referred to the Meerut Medical College.

According to reports, the house of Harcharan Singh was being constructed. The old lintel was cast on the first floor of the house and the second floor was being built.

Around 3 a.m., the lintel on the second floor fell on the roof of the first floor, and the lintel on the first floor also broke under its weight.

The rescue effort was carried out with the assistance of local people and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arvind Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (CO) Bhaskar Kumar Mishra, and the rescue crew.—Inputs from Agencies