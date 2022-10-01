Universal Service Obligation Fund Revamps Website, Launches New Version

New Delhi (The Hawk): Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) has unveiled revamped website on October 01st, 2022. The new website is designed as per the Guidelines for Indian Government Websites (GIGW) issued by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India.

The new website of USOF has been given a contemporary look using state-of-the-art technical design with a dynamic homepage. It is a one-stop interactive platform with an intelligent dashboard that reflects real-time updates of USOF-funded schemes. The website also features a complete timeline that fetches and compiles all the information about new developments implemented since the launch of USOF. This ensures transparency, accessibility, and seamless dissemination of information to the public, a significant step towards doorstep delivery of services.

Amongst the new features, the site also contains an updated media gallery, linked social media platform, specified area displaying projects infographics etc. It also has the designated page for USOF’s Telecom Technology Development Fund wherein the applicants can submit their proposals.

The newly launched website https://usof.gov.in/ will help visitors and users gain more awareness about USOF and their latest projects and schemes and provide better access to citizen-centric services.