Unique Gifts Await Guests: 'Motichoor Laddoos' and Sacred Soil from Ram Temple's Foundation at Consecration Ceremony

Explore the grandeur of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, where guests receive unique gifts, including the revered 'Ramraj' soil. The event, hosted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi trust, promises a spiritual experience with the presentation of a 15-meter-long picture of the temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Join more than 11,000 invited guests in witnessing the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, featuring special gifts such as 'motichoor laddoos' and the sacred Ramraj soil.

Lucknow: In a distinctive gesture, guests attending the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22 will receive special gifts, including 'Ramraj' – soil extracted during the temple’s foundation laying, as announced by the Uttar Pradesh government.



As part of the ceremony, a 15-meter-long picture of the Ram temple, meticulously packed in a jute bag, will be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, revealed a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.



The sacred soil from Ram Janmabhoomi will be carefully packaged in small boxes and distributed to the attendees of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, along with 'motichoor laddoos' made of 'desi ghee,' according to an official statement. More than 11,000 guests from across the country have been invited, and they will receive these "memorable gifts," including the esteemed 'Ramraj,' considered an auspicious addition to home gardens or pots, as stated by a trust member.



Guests unable to attend the ceremony for any reason will be presented with the 'Ramraj' whenever they visit the Ayodhya temple, ensuring that the sacred soil reaches all those who wish to possess it.



In preparation for the event, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal highlighted that seating arrangements for 7,500 people have been organized within the temple premises. Special guests will be provided with a designated code for personalized seating arrangements, ensuring a smooth and organized experience.



Moreover, the 'Pran Pratishtha' program will be conducted by the priest of Varanasi, accompanied by four trustees and four priests, adding a significant religious touch to the momentous occasion.

—Input from Agencies