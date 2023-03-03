    Menu
    Umesh Pal murder: Home of 3rd individual linked to Atiq Ahmed demolished

    The Hawk
    March3/ 2023

    Prayagraj: Police were out in force here on Friday as authorities razed the home of a criminal suspected of having ties to gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

    Officials from the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) arrived at the home of Mashookuddin in the Puramufti neighbourhood with bulldozers and other heavy-duty earth movers and began demolishing the structure because of the dozens of complaints filed against him. The PDA claimed the house was constructed without proper permits.

    A considerable number of law enforcement and government officials were present throughout the demolition.—Inputs from Agencies

