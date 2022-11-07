Uma Bharti targets the Shivraj government as liquor politics in MP heats up

Bhopal (The Hawk): The state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to have a difficult time as liquor politics in Madhya Pradesh become more and more political, with the saffron camp sounding more critical of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government than the opposition.

Uma Bharti, a fiery BJP activist and former union minister, plans to protest the sale of alcohol by erecting tents in forests and close to liquor stores beginning on November 7.

Additional pressure on the government about the selling of alcohol in villages is being increased by other BJP politicians as well.

As the state gets ready for the forthcoming assembly elections, the politics around alcohol have reached a pinnacle.

Since the alcohol policy was created in April 2022, the former chief minister Uma Bharti has maintained a hard attitude on the subject.

She has already expressed her disapproval by flinging cow excrement and stones at booze stores.

Bharti is adamant about maintaining her protest despite CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's pledges about revisions to the policy and holding public awareness programmes.

Bharti stated during the discussion with the Chief Minister on the state's alcohol policy that liquor stores shouldn't be built within a mile of houses of worship and educational facilities.

She also requested that special arrangements be made for people leaving beer bars and pubs so that they might be driven home in automobiles with chauffeurs.

Ajay Vishnoi, a prominent BJP lawmaker and former minister, questioned the Chief Minister about the matter as well.

Vishnoi claimed that alcohol is being sold in villages and that political resolve is required to eliminate the practise of selling alcohol on the streets.

In the approaching election, he asserted that banning the sale of alcohol will raise BJP support by 100 votes across the board.

Uma Bharti tweeted that she intends to travel to Amarkantak, a pilgrimage town in Madhya Pradesh, in December after 30 years of living a Sanyas life.

Narendra Saluja, a senior in the Madhya Pradesh Congress, poked fun at this in a tweet, asking: "How shall your new schedule be interpreted—have you reversed course on your campaign for a liquor-free MP or reached a compromise with the government on the issue?"

