Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on Sanatana Dharma sparks row, BJP to campaign extensively

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP is to campaign extensively against the statement of state minister for sports and youth affairs Udhayanidhi Stalin against the Sanatana Dharma.

The minister, who is the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while addressing a meeting of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum on Saturday said that “Sanatana Dharma has to be eradicated just like mosquitoes, malaria, dengue and corona”.



K. Annamalai said that Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is a part of the INDIA bloc, was calling for genocide of the majority population in the country that believes in Sanatana Dharma. The BJP leader said that this would amount to “genocide of 80 per cent of the population”.



In a post on X, the BJP state president said, “The only resolve of the Gopalapuram family is to accumulate wealth beyond state’s GDP. Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, you and your father, or his or your ideologue have a bought out idea from Christian missionaries and the idea of those missionaries was to cultivate dimwits like you to parrot their malicious ideology.”



Annamalai also said that Tamil Nadu was a land of spiritualism and the best the DMK would be able to do is to hold a Mic in an event and rant out frustration.



The BJP is also planning to make this a major campaign across the country over Udhayanidhi’s statement. The BJP has already asked questions as to whether the INDIA front agreed upon this in their meeting in Mumbai.

—IANS