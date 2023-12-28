Udham Singh Nagar Police busted an inter-state vicious gang that committed robbery/robbery by taking hostages in houses.

Swift Police Action: Suspects in Kashipur House Robbery Apprehended, Revealing a Trail of Crimes - A Detailed Look into the Incident and the Arrests

Kashipur (The Hawk): On 20.12.2023 at 01:00 AM, information was received at Police Station Haja through dial 112 that some miscreants have entered the house in Hanuman Nagar Kalauni Aliganj Road Tanda Ujjain Kashipur and beat up the family members, tied their hands and legs. They looted gold, silver and cash by threatening to kill them.

On receiving this information, Mr. Superintendent of Police/Area Officer Kashipur, Inspector in charge and Senior Sub Inspector, Outpost incharge Tanda Ujjain, Night Officer immediately reached the spot, by then the suspicious persons looted the house and took the family members hostage and left.



According to the orders of Mr. Senior Superintendent of Police, four police teams, including observation of CCTV cameras, surveillance team and two other police teams under the leadership of Inspector in-charge at the police station level, were formed and sent to different areas for Patarsi and Suragarsi to immediately unveil the incident. Gaya and technical police teamWas directed to observe all the CCTV cameras installed around the incident site.*Police teams, while doing Patarsi and Suragarsi, observed about 50-60 CCTV cameras and records of old criminals were searched and informers were identified.*

On the information of the informer dated 27.12.2023 that for the last 6-7 days, some people from outside who are continuously coming to this area and committing theft incidents, whose activities appear to be suspicious, Mr. Manoj Joshi and Mr. Mr. Sunil Sutedi U.N., Mr. Kanchan Padaliya, U.N. by Deepak JoshiThe police team arrested 07 accused from Sugar Factory Khali Field while planning a robbery with illegal ammunition. On the basis of the final recovery of UP Shri Manoj Joshi, a case was registered under FIR No. 535/2023 Section 398/412 IPC 3/4/25 Arms Act.

Disclosure of the incident: On interrogating the arrested accused separately under the leadership of Inspector-in-charge, Kashipur, the accused told that in the last eight-ten days, they had committed dacoities in Hanuman Colony, Kashipur and Mudhapande district, Moradabad, on the instructions of the accused. AndThe robbery material was recovered from Mudhapande district, Moradabad. The accused is a vicious criminalApart from Uttarakhand, robbery has also been committed at many places in Uttar Pradesh. The accused Vinod alias Vikas is a HS student of Mudhapande police station. The criminal history of other accused is being investigated.

1- Vinod alias Vikas son of Dharampal, resident of village Sejani police station Chandausi district Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh)

2- Naresh, son of Kripal Singh, resident of village Dhyanpura Chakpheri police station Koth, Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh).

3- Rashid, son of Shahid, resident of village Banskheda police station, ITI U.S. Nagar.

4- Shamsher alias Shera, son of Kamal Singh, resident of Gulzarpur, Kundeshwari police station, Kashipur.

5- Ajay Sen, son of Kunwar Sen, resident of village Kharmasa Colony, Kundeshwari Kashipur.

6- Devendra son of Raja Ram resident of village Lalpur police station Thakurdwara district Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh

7- Nitin, son of Rakesh, resident of village Garhi Ganj Pratappur police station Kashipur.

👉🏽3- Accused Shamsher alias Shera

01- FIR No. 27/2012 Section 302 Bhadvi Police Station Kashipur

*Seizure details Police Station Kashipur*

1- Two designer bangles of yellow metal

2- 3- One ladies ring of yellow metal and five pendants of yellow metal

4- A ring of yellow metal

5- An earring made of yellow metal

6- A small designer nose ring made of yellow metal

7- Two nose pins of yellow metal

8- A yellow metal mang tikka

9- A ring of yellow metal

10- A broken earring of yellow metal

11- A small chain of yellow metal. 12- Broken pieces of a crescent shaped pendant of yellow metal.

13- Five pieces of yellow metal

14- 06 poils of white metal

15- 06 scorpions of white metal

16- Two handed thread of white metal

17- Two motorcycles used in the incident



*Seizure details, Police station Mudhapande, District Moradabad*

1- Mangal Sutra with a paddle made of yellow metal

2- Two old white metal chain bands