Udaipur killing: 4 accused sent to Ajmer jail, 2 in NIA remand

Udaipur (Rajasthan) : Amid the ongoing investigations in connection with the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur last month, four accused arrested persons were sent to Ajmer jail on Wednesday, officials said .The accused sent to jail included Mohsin Khan, Wasim, Asif and Mohammed Mohsin. All four will be in jail till August 1.The national National Investigation Agency (NIA) took other accused Riyaz Ghaus and Farhat on remand .Earlier on Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at nine locations in Rajasthan. The anti-terror agency carried out searches on the premises of suspects in Udaipur .Digital devices (mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards) and other incriminating materials were claimed to have been seized by the NIA during the searches .The case pertains to the killing of Kanhaiyya Lal Teli, 47, at his shop in Maldas Street in Udaipur on June 28.The victim was killed as he reportedly had shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad .The case was initially registered on June 29 at Udaipur's Dhanmandi Police Station. The NIA re-registered the case on June 29 and took over the probe.The NIA has so far arrested seven individuals in the killing of Kanhaiyya Lal Teli, who was hacked to death.On July 9, the anti-terror agency said it arrested 7th accused Farhad Mohammad Sheikh alias Babla, 31, from Udaipur. Mohammad was a close criminal associate of one of the main killers Riyaz Attari and was an active part of the conspiracy to kill Kanhaiyya Lal.Earlier six accused persons were arrested in this case on June 29; July 1, and July 4. The main killers involved in the case-- Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad-- were taken into custody on June 29 by police and then by the NIA during the investigation of the case. The NIA, however, has not shared the details about the accused arrested on July 1 and July 4.NIA FIR mentions that "assailants involved in the 'brutal' murder of Kanhaiyya Lal, circulated a video of the assault with assertion to promote "enmity on religious ground" and to create "panic and terror" amongst the masses across the country.The FIR is based on the complaint of Kanhaiyya's son Yash Teli, a resident of Rajasthan's Housing Board Colony, regarding the brutal killing of his father by two assailants-- Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad-- armed with sharp weapons at his shop 'Suprim Tailor', Bhoot Mahal Maaldas street, Udaipur.Two workers of the shop were also injured by the assailants in the incident, mentions the FIR.The brutal killing took place on June 28 (Tuesday) between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, and the information was received at NIA through an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs' Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division (CTCR) on June 29.Soon after committing the crime, the two accused, both residents of Udaipur, posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well. (ANI)