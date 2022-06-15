U'khand's Annual Budget Focuses On Empowering The Weak

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday tabled over Rs 65,500 crore budget for 2022-23 in the state assembly with an aim to empower the weak, including the elderly, women and differently-abled.

The highest allocation of Rs 1,500 crore was proposed in the budget for payment of pensions to the old, widows without anyone to depend on, abandoned women, differently-abled and economically weak farmers.Presenting the budget on the opening day of the state assembly"s ongoing budget session here, Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggrawal said it is the flag-bearer of the state government"s priorities that include a robust fiscal discipline and management, and good governance and effective implementation of sustainable development goals.The proposed Rs 65,571.49 crore budget includes Rs 49,013.31 crore of revenue expenditure and Rs 16,558.18 crore of capital expenditure.The total estimated receipts during the financial year stood at Rs 63,774.55 crore.A provision of Rs 17,350.21 crore has been made in the budget for salaries and allowances of state government employees, Rs 6,703.10 crore for pensions and Rs 6,017.85 crore for payment of interests.

The budget proposal has allocated Rs 500 crore for Nanda Gaura Yojana, which aims to improve the gender ratio. Under the scheme, the government seeks to pay Rs 51,000 to the parents of a daughter in seven instalments, starting with the year of her birth till she is married.The state government also made a provision of Rs 300 crore for the Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana, Rs 311.76 crore for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural), Rs 205 crore for Smart City Yojana, Rs 112.38 crore for Rashtriya Gramin Ajivika Mission, and Rs 105.41 crore for Deendayal Upadhyay Gramin Kaushal Yojana.A provision of Rs 25 crore has been made for a scheme meant to stop migration from the hills and Rs 20 crore for the development of the border areas.The budget has also proposed Rs 15 crore for building sheds to shelter stray cows and Rs 12.28 crore to set up Atal Utkrisht Vidyalayas for making quality education affordable for children from weaker sections.Later, talking to reporters Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said it is a people"s budget, which takes care of every section of society. —PTI