Two youths in Gujarat are caught with 1 kg of gold and Rs 68 lakh

Surat (The Hawk): Two young people were seized by Surat police in Gujarat together with about 1 kg of gold cookies and more than Rs 68 lakh in cash.

When two young people, Rajnesh Paul and Sudhir Singh Sengar, both from Madhya Pradesh, alighted a bus on Sunday morning, the Saroli police in Surat had set up a roadblock close to Kadodara Square. The police squad investigated the bag they were carrying in front of other government officials since they were told to keep an eye on the movement of cash. They discovered Rs 68.88 lakh in cash and 15 gold biscuits.

The police promptly notified the election officials and the Income Tax department after seizing the cash and gold.

According to the officer, the investigation aims to determine where they got the money and gold from and to whom they intended to give it in Surat.

