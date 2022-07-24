Two teenagers drowned, three rescued

Jaipur: Two teenagers drowned and three others were rescued on Sunday morning when they had gone to take bath in a pond on the outskirts of Jaipur, police said.

The incident happened near Aakda village, while two boys slipped into deep waters of the pond, three others were rescued with the help of villagers, Rameshwar Lal, sub-Inspector at Daulatpura police station said.

The deceased were identified as Rohit Bunkar (14) and Manish Gupta (14), both residents of Vishwakarma Industrial Area here.

He said that bodies will be handed over to family members after post mortem.—PTI