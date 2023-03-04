Two snatchers-cum-burglars nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi: An official in Delhi said on Saturday that police had arrested two thieves who had been on a rampage of theft and burglary to satisfy their need for narcotics and booze.

The accused are Ambedkar Nagar native Vipin (24), and Lakhi Sarai, Bihar native Ashok Kumar (38). The two were arrested, and the police said they found three stolen phones and tools for breaking into a dwelling.

The police claim that they have a special team monitoring criminals and antisocial elements in Northwest Delhi.

"The team was briefed thoroughly and tasked to intensify patrolling to outlash criminals in the area so as to send a strong message among them.

"On Friday, a police team was patrolling in the area when it received information about suspicious activities of two persons suspected to be criminals," said Jitendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

The two were caught after being lured into a trap set near Ambedkar Nagar in Haiderpur.

During questioning, the two admitted that they previously looked for empty homes to burglarize and opportunistic victims from which to steal.

The DCP has stated, "The duo took to crime to fulfil their need for drugs and alcohol." Efforts are currently being made to identify their potential participation in additional instances.—Inputs from Agencies