Two shooters belonging to Bhagwanpuria arrested in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Friday arrested two shooters belonging to jailed gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, for the killing of another gangster.

Both -- Mandeep, alias Manna Tuffan, and Manpreet, alias Mani Rayia -- were allegedly involved in the murder of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia.

Kandowalia, who was facing dozens of cases of murder and attempt to murder, was gunned down outside a private hospital in Amritsar in August last year. The Bhagwanpuria group had taken the responsibility for the murder.

—IANS