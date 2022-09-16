    Menu
    Crime

    Two shooters belonging to Bhagwanpuria arrested in Punjab

    author-img
    The Hawk
    September16/ 2022

    Chandigarh: Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Friday arrested two shooters belonging to jailed gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, for the killing of another gangster.

    Both -- Mandeep, alias Manna Tuffan, and Manpreet, alias Mani Rayia -- were allegedly involved in the murder of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia.

    Kandowalia, who was facing dozens of cases of murder and attempt to murder, was gunned down outside a private hospital in Amritsar in August last year. The Bhagwanpuria group had taken the responsibility for the murder. 

    —IANS

    Categories :CrimeTags :AGTF Two shooters Bhagwanpuria Punjab
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in