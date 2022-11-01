Two robbers stabbed a Delhi cloth dealer to death; the hunt for the perpetrators continues

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to authorities, a Delhi cloth shop owner was stabbed to death after he fought a robbery attempt.

On Sunday night, Praveen, 53, who owned a fabric shop in Bawana market, was on his way to Narela railway station to catch a train to his home in Haryana's Sonipat.

According to a senior police official, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, information was received from Raja Harish Chandra Hospital regarding Praveen, who was transported by CATS Ambulance from Narela train station and proclaimed dead.

"Upon getting the call, police officers rushed to the hospital and the scene of the incident." During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Praveen was running a cloth business in Bawana market and that at the time of the event, he and Salim, who is also an eyewitness and a resident of Sonipat, were on their way to the Narela station," said the police official.

"They used to go the passenger train from Delhi to Sonipat and back on a daily basis." Around 8.30 p.m., as they were walking towards the Narela Railway Station to take the train to Sonipat, two men approached and attempted to rob Praveen's bagl.

"When Praveen protested, one of the robbers grabbed him and stabbed him with a knife." Praveen was injured and fell down. "Both robbers escaped, and Salim phoned an ambulance and a PCR call," stated the police official.

"A complaint has been recorded at SMRS police station under Sections 302 (murder), 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity), and 34 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code," stated an officer, adding that an investigation is underway.

(Inputs from Agencies)