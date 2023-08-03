    Menu
    States & UTs

    Two religious places attacked by unidentified men in Haryana's Nuh

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Gurugram: Nuh district in Haryana has increased security after two religious sites in the Taurau area were attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants hurling Molotov cocktails on Thursday, police said.

    The incident occurred on  Wednesday night. The incident that occurred at 11:40 p.m. did not result in any injuries.

    The targeted religious places are located in the middle of the Nub district.

    Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarnia arrived at the scene quickly after receiving word of the incidents and took control.

    A team from the fire department doused the flames before it could spread to the nearby locations.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Nuh incident Religious places attacked Police Narendra Bijarni Nuh
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in