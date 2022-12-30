Two people detained in Delhi with 5 kg opium

New Delhi (The Hawk): Two inter-state drug dealers were apprehended by the Delhi Police and the Railway Police Force in a joint operation, and 5 kg of opium was also recovered that they planned to distribute at celebrations on New Year's Eve in Bathinda, Punjab.

The people who were detained have been identified as Vinod Yadav (41) and Ravinder Bhuiyan (45), both of whom are citizens of the Jharkhand district of Chatra.

Haresh H.P., the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway unit of Delhi Police), claims that on Monday, a joint team of Shakur Basti Railway Station police station and RPF personnel who were on patrolling duty at platform numbers 2-3 noticed two people sitting on a bench and covering themselves with blankets in a suspicious manner.

"They began moving quickly in the direction of Daya Basti as the police squad approached them. They were pursued by the team and captured. When their suitcases were examined, opium was discovered inside "the official added.

When questioned, it was revealed that they had boarded the Mahabodhi Express train from Jharkhand with the contraband.

The officer stated, "The 5.416 kg of recovered opium was being supplied to Bhatinda, Punjab to be supplied in the next New Year party."

