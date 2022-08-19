Two killed in blast at Andhra factory

Amaravati: Two workers were killed and nine injured in an explosion in a sugar factory near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The incident occurred at Parry Sugar Refinery in Vakalapudi industrial area on the outskirts of Kakinada.

The blast took place apparently due to a short circuit when the workers were trying to give power connection to the conveyor belt while loading sugar bags.

According to an official, the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

“The prima facie indicates that an explosion occurred due to a short circuit at the conveyor belt in the factory which is used for loading the sugar bags. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital. The fire department, Electrical department, and police officials are inspecting the area he said. The case is registered,” said Kakinada SP Ravindranath Babu.

One person died on the spot while another succumbed at the hospital. The deceased were identified as R.V. Venkata Satyanarayana (36) and V. Rajeshwar Rao (45), both residents of Kakinada district.

The condition of one of the injured B.V. Venkata Ramana (29) was critical. He was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Kakinada. Other injured were admitted to different hospitals in the city.

—IANS