Two juveniles apprehended for killing man in south Delhi

New Delhi: Two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man to death in south Delhi's Central Market, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Manish, a resident of Deoli. He worked at a footwear shop in Central Market, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, police said.

According to the police, over a month ago, one of the two minor boys was slapped by Manish. To take revenge, the juvenile along with two other minors went to the market where Manish worked, lured him out and attacked him with knives.

The third minor, however, stayed away from the spot when Manish was attacked, they said.

A senior police officer said a call regarding the stabbing incident was received at 9.47 pm at Ambedkar Nagar police station. Manish was taken to Max Hospital in Saket where he was declared brought dead, he said.

"We have apprehended two juveniles from Punjabi park near Central Market. The two minors are residents of Madangir and are aged 17 years," the officer said.

During interrogation, one of the juveniles said that Manish and his friend slapped him during an argument so he wanted to take revenge for that, he added.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms act, police said, adding further investigation is underway.—PTI