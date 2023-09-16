Two held for robbing man of Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two men in connection with the Rs 1 crore robbery at gunpoint by bike-borne assailants in the national capital, the police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Vikki and Monty a.k.a Pritam Kumar. The police have also recovered Rs 15 lakh, one country-made pistol along with three bullets, and one motorcycle used in the commission of the crime from the possession of the duo.

The complainant, Suresh, a resident of Moti Nagar, had told the police that on Wednesday, a person named Kamlesh Shah gave him two bags containing Rs 1 crore to be delivered in Chandni Chowk.

At about 3.30 p.m., Suresh, along with Rakesh, was going to Chandni Chowk in an auto rickshaw.

"When they reached near Metro Pillar No. 147 on Veer Banda Bairagi Marg, four persons intercepted them on two motorcycles, and robbed them of their two bags containing the money at gunpoint before fleeing towards the Pratap Nagar Metro station," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi, said.

During investigation, the police teams scanned footage from around 200 CCTV cameras to track the potential routes taken by the miscreants.

“The police successfully traced the registration number of one motorcycle, while for another, they had to use permutations and combinations to reconstruct the missing three digits of the number plate,” said the DCP.

“The police then carried out multiple inter-state raids in different locations, including Jahangirpuri, Moti Nagar, Sonipat, Karnal, Ambala, Baghpat, and Haridwar. Finally, they apprehended the two suspects, Vikki and Monty,” said the DCP.

"Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining suspects and recover the stolen money,” the DCP said.

