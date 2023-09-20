    Menu
    States & UTs

    Two dead, three injured after blast in Delhi factory

    author-img
    Sunil Aswal
    September20/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    blast

    New Delhi: Two men were killed while three others were injured following a blast in a factory in Delhi’s Bawana area on Wednesday, an official said.

    Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze at a factory was received at 4.44 p.m followed which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    "On reaching the spot, it was found that some types of blast occurred in a plastic factory. Five persons were seriously injured in which two of them died on the spot. All were rushed to hospital," he added.

    Further details are awaited.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags : Delhi factory blast Delhi Bawana area
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in