Trinamool seeks appointment with Giriraj Singh for a meeting over MGNREGA dues

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandhopadhyay have written to Union Minister Giriraj Singh , seeking an appointment by their party delegation led by Chairperson Mamata Banerjee and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

In the letter to Singh, the TMC leaders said, "We are writing to you on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress to request an appointment with you on October 3, 2023, at a time convenient for you."

"The delegation will be led by AITC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee and will comprise National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Members of Parliament, Members of the West Bengal Assembly, elected representatives of Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads, along with both the undersigned," they added.

"We look forward to meeting you to discuss the critical issue of Bengal being continuously deprived of longstanding dues owed for the 100 days of work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, dues owed to over 11.65 lakh beneficiaries under AWAS Yojana-Grameen and other issues," they said.

It also reminded Singh that a delegation of the TMC MPs visited his office at Krishi Bhawan to meet him on April 5, 2023, however, they were denied the opportunity to speak to him.

