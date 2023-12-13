Training On 'Nursery Development And Forest Fire Management' At Forest Research Institute, Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): A training on "Nursery Development and Forest Fire Management" is being organized by Silviculture and Forest Management Division, ICFRE-FRI, Dehradun for participants from The Hans Foundation, Dehradun.

Ms. Richa Misra, IFS, Head, Silviculture and Forest Management Division, FRI welcomed the Chief Guest of the function Dr. Renu Singh, IFS, Director, ICFRE-FRI and other dignitaries and also gave a brief account of programme & Research activities being carried out in FRI.

Mr. Shishupal Mehta, Senior Programme Manage, The Hans Foundation, Dehradun shared his views about the training. In his address, he shared detailed information about the Hans Foundation, Dehradun. He stated that HF is presently working in 26 states of India in various aspects of social services like hospital, distributing free medicines, free checkups of patients etc and other prominent issues. He also added that HF has started working of nursery and forest fire management. Participants of organization need to enhance their knowledge on advances in nursery preparation and forest Fire management.

The training was inaugurated by Chief guest Dr. Renu Singh, Director, ICFRE- Forest Research Institute FRI). In her address, Dr. Renu Singh, Director, ICFRE-FRI interacted with the participants and came to know about their expectations from the training being organized for awareness creation. She suggested to increase women participation in nursery and forest fire management. She also emphasized on interaction of participants with Scientists of FRI working on Nursery management, Forest Fire Management, and other livelihood aspects. Dr. Manisha Thapliyal, Scientist G and OIC, FTSL, S&FM delivered vote of thanks. Dr. Devendra Kumar, Scientist-E anchored the programme. All staff of FTSL, S&FM were present and contributed a lot to make successful above programme.

