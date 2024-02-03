Tragedy Strikes Perfume Factory in Nalagarh: Himachal Pradesh CM Mourns Loss of Five Lives

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives: Himachal CM Expresses Condolences for Victims in Perfume Factory Fire

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) : The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident that claimed the lives of five individuals in a devastating fire at a perfume factory in Jharmajri, Nalagarh, Solan district, just a day ago.



The blaze, which erupted on Friday evening, has left 31 people injured, with nine still missing. The National Disaster Response Force, in their search for the missing individuals, recovered four bodies today, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Solan, Manmohan Sharma. Thankfully, the fire has now been successfully brought under control.



Among the casualties was a woman named Pinki, who bravely jumped from the building in an attempt to escape the engulfing flames. The Chief Minister has instructed the district administration to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and provide all necessary assistance to the grieving families.



In an official statement, it was mentioned that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the tragic incident. Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police, Sanjay Kundu, visited the site to assess the situation where the fire broke out. The community mourns the loss of lives and awaits the findings of the inquiry into this unfortunate mishap.



