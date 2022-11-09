To expand EV mobility in India, Amazon joins TVS Motor Company

New Delhi (The Hawk): In an effort to advance electric mobility in India, Amazon India and TVS Motor Company on Wednesday launched a partnership on the deployment of electric two- and three-wheelers.

A fleet of electric two- and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be used for Amazon's last-mile deliveries as part of this partnership.

Through partner networks and delivery personnel all around the nation, the two businesses will also test TVS Motor's electric car solutions.

According to Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfillment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfillment, Amazon India, "this will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental effect of our operations and contribute to Amazon India's aim of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025."

The country's fleet of delivery vans will comprise 10,000 EVs by 2025, the country's largest e-commerce company said in 2020. These EVs are being introduced in addition to Amazon's global goal of 100,000 EVs by 2030.

Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said: "With the excellent success of TVS 'iQube Electric,' we now plan to expand our electric offering across several segments, and commercial mobility is at the opportune inflexion point.

For the business-to-business (B2B) market, TVS Motor is prepared with electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler product alternatives, as well as an ecosystem of linked services and alternative ownership.

The two businesses will also collaborate to look at EV use cases for different Amazon business units for its network and logistics needs.

