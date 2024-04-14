BJP promises to make India energy secure country by 2047

Achieving Energy Independence by 2047; Discover how the BJP's manifesto pledges to transform India's energy landscape through renewable energy, green hydrogen, and ethanol blending, aiming for net-zero emissions.

New Delhi: The BJP, in its Lok Sabha manifesto, promised to achieve energy independence for India by 2047, by which it aims to make the country a developed country.

The party's election manifesto released on Sunday asserted that it would reduce petroleum imports through a mix of electric mobility, network of charging stations, renewable energy production and improving energy efficiency.

About 85 per cent of India's crude oil requirements are met by imports, with the price of crude in the international market being the benchmark.

Switching to other sources is seen as an avenue to reduce the dependence on imported fuel.

The party manifesto said it will enable homes across India to run devices like electric stoves, fan, AC, TV among others and also enable EV charging through solar energy.

The government, in its latest interim budget, announced a rooftop solar scheme -- PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, with an investment of over Rs 75,000 crores, aiming to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/lok-sabha-polls:-bjp-manifesto-focuses-on-ucc-implementation-maintaining-peace-in-northeast

Among other plans that would help fulfil the BJP's energy independence dream are increasing ethanol in fuel, expanding nuclear energy, developing battery energy storage system infrastructure, and increasing green hydrogen production.

"We will further increase ethanol blending in petrol to mitigate environmental degradation while providing additional income to farmers," the manifesto read.

At present, 44 per cent of India's electricity generation capacity is from non-fossil fuel sources.

"We will continue on this path and increase the share of non-fossil fuel sources in line with Panchamrit. We will work towards achieving net zero emissions by 2070," said the manifesto.

At COP26 held in 2021, India committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030. India as a whole also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent.

Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.



"We will incentivise private sector investment in large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) infrastructure for fostering renewable energy integration, grid stability and resilience, ensuring a sustainable and reliable energy future for all," the manifesto added.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched on January 4, 2023 with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crores up to the financial year 2029-30.

The green hydrogen mission is expected to lead to the decarbonization of industrial, transport, and energy sectors, and a reduction in dependence on imported fossil fuels, among others.

"With a clear focus on green hydrogen, we will invest in expanding production, developing technologies and aim to become a major green hydrogen production hub," BJP said.

—ANI