TN cooperative launches an internal investigation on phoney appointment orders

Chennai (The Hawk): The false appointment orders that were issued for the temporary supervisor positions in the cooperative body have been the subject of an investigation by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac). IANS was informed by sources that supervisors were being hired for positions in bars and clubs, and their monthly salaries were set at Rs 14,700.

Tasmac has already instructed the district managers of the outlets to look into who issued the directives for the institution's temporary job appointments.

The name of Tasmac's Managing Director, L. Subramanian, was mentioned in posting orders that were shared on social media. But his signature was fake.

One of the wealthiest companies in Tamil Nadu, Tasmac holds a monopoly on the selling of alcoholic beverages. Even a temporary supervisor position in the cooperative pays well, with salesmen and supervisors reaping the rewards of the generous liquor sellers.

According to sources in the alcohol industry, the corporation set a preset commission rate for the salesmen and supervisor for each box of booze. The commission rate, however, varies from store to store.

When asked if Tasmac would turn the case over to the Tamil Nadu Police, an officer told IANS that the department wouldn't make a decision until after the internal investigation.

The revenue from liquor sales for Tasmac in the fiscal year 2021–2022 was Rs 36,013 crore.

