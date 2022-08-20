TIS Holds Inter House Football Tournament

Dehradun (The Hawk): An Inter House Football Tournament was organized by the Sports Department of Tula’s International School.

The first final match was played in the Junior Boys category between Trojan and Titan House, in which Titan House won the match by 2-1 and lifted the ‘Winner of the Tournament’ trophy. Trojan House took the Runner up Trophy. The Best Player trophy of the tournament in the Junior Boys’ category was awarded to Uday Ujjwal.

The second final match was played in the Senior Boys’ category between Olympian and Titan House, in which Titan House won the match by 3-2 and took away the ‘Winner of the Tournament’ trophy. The Runner-up trophy was awarded to Olympian House. Akshat Maitreya was declared ‘The Best Player of the Tournament' in the Senior Boys Category. The Headmaster of TIS, Mrigank Pandey, awarded the jubilant winner and runner-up teams with medals and trophies and congratulated the winners.