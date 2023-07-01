TIPRA Motha delegation meets Amit Shah, seeks 'constitutional solution' for 'Greater Tipraland' demand

New Delhi: TIPRA Motha, Tripura's main opposition party, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, pleading with him to find a "Constitutional solution" to the issue of "Greater Tipraland," the party's stated goal.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, leader of the Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha), reported that the home minister had informed the group that the central government would begin discussions on the issues soon.

"Our goals are crystal clear: we demand a constitutional amendment that grants us a larger Tipraland. We had a good meeting with him today, and we made it clear that we want to help the native people with their real issues. Debbarma told reporters after meeting with Shah, "People are getting restless and we need an early ending."—Inputs from Agencies