Not in alliance with anyone in Telangana: AIMIM chief Owasi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Asserts Independence in Telangana Elections Amidst Allegations and Controversies. Hyderabad MP Defends Against BJP's Claims and Criticizes CAA, Calls for Action on Indian Workers in Israel.

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that his party is not in alliance with any other party in Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections.

Owaisi is seeking re-election from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency held a door-to-door canvassing in the Falkanuma area of Hyderabad on Saturday.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the AIMIM chief said, "We are not in alliance with anyone in Telangana. In Uttar Pradesh, we formed PDM (Pichchda, Dalit, Musalman) with Pallavi Patel. In Tamil Nadu, we have an alliance with the AIDMK but in Telangana, we have not formed an alliance with any party."

"We have full clarity, we have faith in our hard work. I am optimistic that our candidates will be victorious," said Owaisi.

The AIMIM chief also spoke on the CAA and said, "BJP has made unconstitutional law 'CAA'. It has been made based on religion, which goes against the right to equality, therefore I tore a copy of the Citizenship (Amendment) bill in Parliament. We were, are and continue to be against this (CAA)."

When asked about the BJP candidate from the Hyderabad constituency, Madhavi Latha's allegation of using fake voters by the Hyderabad MP, Owaisi said that the allegations by the BJP candidate were an abuse to the Election Commission.

"Every year in January, the inclusion of names happens then lists come out from the end of Election Commission of India, which is not headed by me. A final voter list gets out; before the elections, an addition and deletion list is to come out. Now, tell me what's my role in it? This means that they are abusing the Election Commission," he said.

Speaking on the travel advisory for Iran and Israel, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "In the context of Israel, I would like to tell you that the government of India and Israel government together signed an agreement."



"I wish to ask when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is in power, by doing a contract with the Israel government, 6,000 workers from India have already gone to Israel and then they issue an advisory. PM Modi should bring back those 6,000 Indian citizens to India immediately," he said.

In light of the prevailing tense situation between Iran and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday issued a travel advisory to Indian citizens.

"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice. All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," the ministry said in its statement.



Owaisi (55) has so far won from the constituency four times since 2004. Before that, he was a member of the undivided Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for two terms.

In the present election, BJP has fielded K Madhavi Latha, an entrepreneur and a classical dancer, to take on Asaduddin Owaisi in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

The Lok Sabha election in the 17 parliamentary constituencies of Telangana will be held on May 17.

In the previous 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 9 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 4 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained 3 seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 1 seat.

—ANI