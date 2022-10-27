Three Swedish nationals deported Thursday from Assam for visa violations

Guwahati (The Hawk): On Wednesday, Assam apprehended three Swedish nationals—two of them women—for breaking the terms of their tourist visas. According to officials, they are most likely to be deported on Thursday.

The three Swedish visitors were "taken up," according to Naba Kumar Borah, deputy superintendent of police for Namrup, from a religious gathering at Ghinai (Naharkatia), in the Dibrugarh district.

"The Swedish Embassy asked the Indian authorities to forgive them because they unintentionally joined the prayer meeting when we tried to register a suo-moto case. The three Swedish nationals expressed regret for accidentally attending the religious gathering, "By phone, Borah informed IANS.

The DSP stated that they had not been detained by the police and that they would be delivered to the Swedish Embassy in Delhi on Thursday before being returned to Sweden.

The United Church Forum, an association of about 12 churches, organised the three-day prayer gathering with the proper authorization from the district government.

(Inputs from Agencies)