Three hybrid terrorists have been apprehended in Srinagar

Srinagar (The Hawk): In a joint operation, the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police captured three hybrid terrorists in the Srinagar area of Central Kashmir along with a sizable cache of weapons and ammunition, officials said on Sunday.

"Srinagar Authorities and Army (2RR) captured three hybrid terrorists from the outskirts of Srinagar together with a big consignment of weaponry and ammunition, comprising three AK rifles, two pistols, nine magazines, 200 rounds, and other incriminating documents," according to police.

More research is being done.

