Three-Days Specialized Training On Development Of Agroforestry Practices

Dehradun (The Hawk): Agroforestry is defined as a land use system which integrate trees and shrubs on farmlands and rural landscapes to enhance productivity, profitability, diversity and ecosystem sustainability. It is a dynamic natural resource management system that, through integration of woody perennials on farms and in the agricultural landscape, diversifies and sustains production and builds social institutions. Agroforestry systems provide food, fuel, fodder, manure, paper, pulp and packing materials for the rural people. Agroforestry is being promoted by the government in a big way for meeting the National Determined Contributions for global commitments, increasing green cover as also helping to boost the income for farmers.

It is with this background, Extension Division, Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun organized a 3 days training from 17th - 19th October, 2022 on "Advances in Agroforestry Practices for Income Enhancement" for other stakeholders as NGOs/SHGs, and farmers from different states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh at FRI Dehradun sponsored by Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, New Delhi. 24 participants participated in the training.

Smt. Richa Misra, Head, Extension Division gave the welcome address. While welcoming the participants and the dignitaries present, she said that the participants would be exposed to different aspects of agroforestry and they should utilize the training to its fullest and apply the knowledge gained in this field to increase their income.

Dr. Renu Singh IFS, Director, Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun inaugurated the training programme on 17th October, 2022. In her inaugural address she emphasized that there is a lot of scope of agroforestry in meeting the nation's environmental commitments, to mitigate climate change and also increase farmers income. She also mentioned that if agroforestry is promoted it would lead to lot of benefits like soil rejuvination, employment generation besides helping in ameliorating climate change. She said that the agroforestry species and their practices developed by FRI, Dehradun have been transferred to different stakeholders in these states and trainees may take any advice about agroforestry by reaching out to Extension division or telephonically through Vaniki Helpline Number of Institute.

Shri Rambir Singh, Scientist-E, Extension Division, FRI anchored the programme and proposed vote of thanks to all participants and other dignitaries. Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist-F, Extension Division, Heads of different Divisions of the institute and other scientists, Dr. Devendra Kumar Scientist-E, Shri Vijay Kumar, ACF and Shri Khimanand, STA, Shri Ramesh Singh, Assistant and Shri Tarunpal, Technician of Extension Division were also present on this occasion. The training programme will continue till 19th October, 2022.