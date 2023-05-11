Three children killed as car runs over them in Agra

In Dauki, Agra, a car killed three children.

Agra: Three children died and three others injured when a car ran over them in the Dauki area of Agra on Thursday morning.

The incident took place in Baas Mahapat village where some children were waiting for their school bus.

"The children were standing alongside the road when the car coming from the side of Fatehabad road mowed down six of them," said police sources.

Some children, who ran to safety, informed the villagers about the incident.

Agitated villagers blocked the road.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Fatehabad, Saurabh Singh said three children were killed in the incident. "Three children, who sustained injuries, have been admitted to the hospital. Efforts are being made to lift the blockade," he added. IANS