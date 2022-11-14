The YSRTP claims that TRS men attacked Padyatra

Hyderabad (The Hawk): On Sunday, the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) claims that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) activists attacked its padyatra in the Dharmapuri constituency.

At Katikanapalli, TRS men allegedly attempted to physically attack party activists and tore banners, posters, and party flags, according to YSRTP leaders.

The participants in the padyatra reported that the TRS approached them in a threatening manner, attempted to interrogate and physically abuse some of them, and then attacked the tents and banners.

"They warned us of grave repercussions. However, we maintained our composure and carried on with our mission," they claimed.

In a separate occasion, TRS activists caused disruptions during Sharmila's public address. They also attempted to disrupt the unveiling of the statue of the late Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the former chief minister.

Monday is the scheduled reveal date.

Sharmila blasted the wrongdoing and'sleazy' behaviour of 'KCR's paid henchman' in her address to the media.

"It is a matter of shame and humiliation that KCR and his comrades, who are well-versed in disorderly conduct, must employ these antisocial people to halt my padayatra and create dread.

"It is now abundantly evident that the foundation of the TRS administration has been gravely rocked by our unstoppable march, during which the four-billion Telangana people have unwaveringly supported us. This tyrannical administration must be overthrown and crushed by public outrage," she stated.

Sharmila made it plain that she would not be intimidated by these vile deeds, and the ruling party owed the people of Telangana an explanation for targeting a strong lady who was fighting for the state's cause.

(Inputs from Agencies)