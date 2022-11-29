The NIA conducts raids at locations associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, according to aides

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at locations connected to the mobster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates in a number of states.

The NIA has Bishnoi in custody in connection with the terror-gangster nexus investigation. The NIA decided to conduct search operations after learning about a few plots during his interrogation.

According to investigations, Lawrence, his brothers Sachin and Anmol Bishnoi, and associates Goldy Brar, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana, Bikram Brar, and Sampat Nehra were raising money for all of these criminal and terrorist activities through the smuggling of drugs and weapons as well as widespread extortion.

Investigations have shown that a group of terrorists, gangsters, and drug traffickers under the leadership of Bishnoi were responsible for numerous targeted killings and acts of extortion against businessmen, professionals, and even doctors. As a result, the general public was widely alarmed and terrified.

All of these illicit activities weren't isolated local episodes; rather, they were a result of a broad conspiracy including terrorists, criminal gangs, and networks that traffic drugs both inside and outside the nation.

It was discovered that Lawrence Bishnoi hatched the majority of the schemes from inside the prison, and a planned network of agents with bases in both India and other countries carried them out.

According to the NIA, "Bishnoi is pertinently involved and sought in numerous instances, including the plot to carry out targeted and shocking killings in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi for more than a decade."

The NIA has learned that a number of Punjabi pop musicians were sought by gangsters like Siddhu Moosewala, who planned to carry out their murder.

The NIA has further asserted that Pakistan was the source of the gangsters' weapons and ammunition.

The NIA had previously interrogated two Punjabi singers, Dalpreet Dhillo and Mankirat Aulak, for hours at its Delhi-based headquarters in the first week of November. Aulak, a resident of another country, was visiting India for the first time.

Questions about Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha Gang were posed to both vocalists. Additionally, a number of their projects were brought up.

An associate of the late Moosewala, Punjabi pop artist Afsana Khan, was interrogated by the NIA in October.

According to reports, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang killed Moosewala to exact revenge on Vicky Middukhera. However, before to the murder, some members of the Punjabi music industry received threats, and some of them even came under attack.

According to the sources, they were attempting to investigate the conflict between criminals and the Punjabi pop business.

Over a dozen gangsters have been detained by the Punjab Police and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police in connection with the Moosewala murder investigation. The agencies learned about the evil gangster-terrorist nexus during the investigation. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs took the situation seriously and requested that the NIA conduct an in-depth investigation.

According to the sources, the NIA may call a few more members of the Punjabi pop business in the upcoming days to assist with the probe.

