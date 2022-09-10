The Fuel Delivery Expands Its Footprints To Uttarakhand

People of Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee and Pantnagar can now order fuel at their doorstep

Dehradun (The Hawk): India’s premier door step fuel delivery service provider, The Fuel Delivery, started operations across the Indian state of Uttarakhand in partnership with a young and emerging FuelEnt firm, FuelCab. After delivering stellar operational results in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Jaipur, The Fuel Delivery is all set to continue its commendable track record across a host of cities in Uttarakhand. This is being seen as a major milestone for The Fuel Delivery expansion plans as the firm continues to make strategic inroads across the country. With this collaboration, The Fuel Delivery will look to bring its state-of-art logistical capabilities to the towns of Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, Pantnagar. Looking forward from here the firm aims to bring sustainable transformation in the industry and eliminate the pilferage and adulteration of fuel in these cities. This partnership will also allow the firm to provide safe fuel handling capabilities to both commercial and personal customers with a transparent and convenient delivery supply chain.

You just have to download the app and log in. Put your requirement, the quantity of fuel required or for the amount you would like to fill the tank for, place an order and pay online as per the invoice billing, and track the delivery on a real-time basis until delivered.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rakshit Mathur, Founder and CEO, The Fuel Delivery, said, "As we commence operations across Uttarakhand, we are happy to partner with FuelCab. With our joint association, The Fuel Delivery will facilitate FuelCab in servicing customers in cities where The Fuel Delivery has established operations. Additionally, FuelCab will work as our reliable delivery partners and help us reach better market penetration in Uttarakhand and provide services to remote areas that have previously not had the best logistical support. Our vision is to bring a quantum leap transform in the industry, as we look to provide convenient and safe service to our patrons. We look forward to leveraging our data-driven analytics and vast experience operating in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Jaipur to garner the best results across Uttarakhand as well. As an industry leader, The Fuel Delivery stands resolute in its commitment to provide innovative fuel handling, storage and delivery solutions. With our collaboration with FuelCab, we will look to ensure that safe and transparent delivery process is maintained in all our commitments".

Sharing his insights, Mr. Mohd. Sajid, Co-Founder and CEO, FuelCab said, “Our partnership with The Fuel Cab promises to reduce machinery downtime and eliminate the risks associated with storing, handling, and tracking fuel supplies on-site. With a dedicated fleet of specialized Mobile Petrol Pumps customized to traverse across arduous terrains, our collaboration will look to extend services to schools, hospitals, apartments, and commercial outlets located in isolated regions that are lacking in conventional connectivity through roads and bridges”.

The tactical business association withFuelEnt firm, FuelCab will also pave the way for The Fuel Delivery to consolidate more ambitious expansion plans across North India. While, The Fuel Delivery will bring extensive technology expertise, FuelCab will seek to optimise the delivery supply chain and logistics by leveraging its mobile refuelling services.With an eye on future growth horizons, The Fuel Delivery will look to bring its acclaimed personalized solutions to boost productivity across the state. Their reliable modus operandi has proved to be a winning asset in providing cost-efficient fuel management services. With a dedicated clientele across a myriad of industries, The Fuel Delivery is poised to become a leading player with its quality-driven and delivery-centric business operations.