Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir: Jawans Escaped Unharmed as Militants Open Fire on Army Vehicle in Poonch's Thanamandi; Additional Forces Deployed for Swift Response and Investigation.

Jammu: Terrorists fired at an Army vehicle carrying some jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The attack took place in the Thanamandi area of the district.



There was no immediate report of any casualty, the officials said.



Additional forces have been rushed to the spot and further details are awaited, they added.

—PTI