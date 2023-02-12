Termites damage Rs 2.15 lakh cash notes in Udaipur bank locker

Udaipur: Termites in the vault of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Udaipur caused damage and destruction to bank notes worth Rs 2.15 lakh. When the woman arrived at the bank and saw the locker, she was astounded.

Following the entire destruction to the notes, Sunita Mehta, the owner of the locker, protested to the authorities about the management of the bank.

She claimed that the task of ensuring the security of the belongings in the locker fell to the bank.

NO PEST CONTROL

It has been claimed that the things in the locker were harmed as a result of the bank's negligence and lack of Pest Control. Termites may have been attacking about 20 to 25 lockers.

Senior Manager Praveen Kumar Yadav claims that higher authorities have been informed of the damage and that the customer has been invited back to the bank to address the problem.