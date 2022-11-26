Tenkasi, TN residents protest as rubbish dumping from Kerala continues

Chennai (The Hawk): As Kerala continues to dump electronic and biomedical trash into the Naranapuram village in the district, protests are intensifying in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. It should be noted that a case has been opened at the Thiruvengadam police station after Keralan poultry manure was thrown into the Naranapuram village's farmlands.

In a conversation with me, Ullas Kumar, a local of the village of Naranapuram, said: "This cannot be tolerated. Unchecked electronic garbage and biomedical waste from Kerala are being thrown into our farmlands. A case regarding the disposal of poultry manure in our farmlands was been filed at the Thiruvengadam police station a fortnight earlier. If the police do not respond soon, we will be obliged to set up obstacles."

The proprietors of the farms are also protesting against the Tenkasi district officials for burning biological and electronic garbage without abiding by the guidelines for managing such waste set forth by the union government.

Since the waste from Kerala had come through the Kanniyakumari check point, Tenkasi police had already brought up the matter with Kanyakumari police. Speaking to the media, the district superintendent of police stated that Pulliyara Checkpoint, which borders Kerala, has increased security.

Locals were informed that they would need to stop the trucks travelling from Kerala to Tenkasi because the majority of truckers are resorting to dumping rubbish, especially biological waste, into Tenkasi's farmlands.

A resident of Nayanmar village named Rajashekaran Pillai remarked, "How are these biomedical wastes being dumped here? This includes used syringes, syrup bottles, and unopened tablet bottles. These tablets will mingle with other biomedical waste during rains, polluting our land with poisons."

