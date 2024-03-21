    Menu
    Telangana: Ice-cream vendor caught on camera for inappropriate act in public, arrested

    The Hawk
    March21/ 2024
    In a shocking incident in Warangal, Telangana, a roadside ice-cream vendor from Rajasthan was arrested after a video surfaced online showing him performing an indecent act at his pushcart.

    Hyderabad: A roadside ice-cream vendor was arrested after he was caught on camera allegedly masturbating at his pushcart in Warangal district of Telangana, police said on Thursday.

    The 25-year-old man from Rajasthan, who was running a roadside pushcart in Nekkonda mandal of the district, was taken into custody, after a video purportedly showing him engaged in the indecent act in a public place went viral on social media on March 18, a police official said.

    Subsequently, the ice cream samples were collected by the Food Inspector and have been sent to the State Food Laboratory in Hyderabad.

    —PTI

