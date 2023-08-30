Telangana techie dies under suspicious circumstances, sister missing

Hyderabad: A woman software engineer died under suspicious circumstances while her sister has gone missing. The incident has created a flutter in Korutla town in Jagtial district.



According to police, Deepti (24) was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her house in the town on Tuesday. An employee of a Hyderabad-based company, she was working from home.

Deepti and Chandana were at home while their parents had gone to Hyderabad on Sunday to attend a housewarming function of a relative.



B. Srinivas Reddy and Madhavi spoke to their daughters over the phone on Monday night. They called them again on Tuesday afternoon. While Deepti did not pick up the phone, Chandana’s phone was switched off.



Anxious parents called their neighbours requesting them to check on their daughters. The neighbours went to the house and were shocked to find Deepti lying dead while Chandana was missing.

Police, who rushed to the spot, found Deepti’s body on the sofa. Two liquor bottles, cool drink bottles and some snack packets were found in the kitchen.

Police sent the body for autopsy and launched a search for Chandana. They scanned the CCTV footage and found that she along with a youth boarded a bus to Nizamabad around 5.30 a.m.



Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravinder Reddy said they were trying to trace Chandana and the unidentified youth. On a complaint by the parents, police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances.

Police were trying to find who brought the liquor bottles if there was anybody else who consumed liquor and why Chandana escaped.



Chandana, who had done B. Tech, was staying at home. The youth seen in the CCTV footage is suspected to be her boyfriend.

—IANS