Teachers' scam: CBI seals Bengal education department records storeroom

Kolkata (The Hawk): The West Bengal Department of Education's headquarters, Bikash Bhawan, is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is looking into the multi-million dollar teachers' recruitment fraud scandal.

The office of the state education minister, located on the fifth level of the structure, was searched by a team of CBI investigators on Friday in a late-night raid at Bikash Bhawan.

Despite the fact that the floor where the State Education Minister Bratya Basu's chamber was located was spared, according to sources, the computers in the room across from it were scrutinised for hours.

A few members of the education minister's staff and officers were also interrogated.

Later, the investigators went to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) office's record storehouse and scanned both the stored paper documents and hard disc data. They remained there for more than an hour before leaving, but not before shutting the records storage room.

In connection with the state scandal, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the previous president of the WBBSE, is already in judicial custody. He has also been named by CBI as one of the scam's main conspirators.

The occurrence happened only a few hours after Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court ruled that 53 primary teachers employed by various state-run institutions must terminate their employment.

Suvendu Adhikari, the head of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, responded by saying that it was just the beginning and that within a few days, the number would increase to above 25,000.

